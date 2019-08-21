Jakob Fuglsang extends contract with Astana

Jakob Fuglsang has extended his contract with Astana, having ridden the best season of his career.

The Dane is riding high this year having won Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which set him up as a favourite for the Tour de France.

Fuglsang, 34, has extended his contract with Kazakhstani team Astana, as they back him as a team leader until at least 2021.

He said: “I am happy to stay with the team as I feel like I’m at home here. I’ve been with Astana for seven years already and I am happy to continue. As everyone could see this year, I’ve really found my spot and I had a great support team around me, from riders to staff and sports directors.

“This year is my best season ever so far and I am still motivated to show more.”

Fuglsang was sitting in the top-10 at the Tour de France when he was involved in a crash on the flat stage around Nîmes and was forced to abandon.

He will return to racing at the Vuelta a España, where he will target his own stage victories while supporting general classification leader Miguel Ángel López.

Astana general manager Alexandr Vinokurov said: “I am really happy that Jakob Fuglsang stays in Astana Pro Team. He is having a great season so far, but also the last few seasons showed us that he is still in a great age to achieve more in cycling.

“Jakob was super strong during the first half of the year and he just missed some luck at the Tour de France. However, now he is going to start at La Vuelta, where, I am sure, he will turn his luck back.

“In the next years we will continue supporting Jakob as one of team’s leaders and I think he will reach a new height of this sports.”