Kenny Elissonde set to switch Team Ineos for Trek-Segafredo, report suggests

Kenny Elissonde looks set to leave Team Ineos at the end of the 2019 season, with a move to fellow WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo on the cards, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The 27-year-old joined Team Sky in 2017 from his home team FDJ, but he has reportedly not been offered an extension on his stay at what it is now Team Ineos.

The Frenchman has played a mountain domestique role for the team since his arrival, helping Chris Froome to Giro d’Italia victory in 2018. He has however only ridden two Grand Tours in his time at Sky/Ineos, both at the Giro, and has yet to appear at his home race, the Tour de France.

During his time at FDJ, Elissonde rode the Vuelta a España four times, taking one stage victory in 2013 after a memorable solo break on the Angliru.

According to L’Equipe, Elissonde will move across to American team Trek-Segafredo in 2020. There he’ll use his climbing skills to support the likes of Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema, the team’s current GC riders. He’d also have the opportunity to ride with Vincenzo Nibali, who has agreed to join Trek from Bahrain-Merida next year.

Four-time Grand Tour winner Nibali’s signing was confirmed by owner of the Italian coffee giant Segafredo last month. Massimo Zanetti told La Gazzetta dello Sport that the Sicilian would join next year, saying “we will build a good team around him.”

Elissonde could be one of the first signings to support Nibali, who is also expected to bring his brother Antonio across next year from Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Mikel Landa is set to leave Movistar in 2020 to replace Nibali at Bahrain-Merida.