Trek-Segafredo boss confirms Vincenzo Nibali signing

A boss of Trek-Segafredo has confirmed Vincenzo Nibali will be joining the US-based team next season.

Massimo Zanetti, owner of the coffee giant and second team sponsor Segafredo, has said in an interview he was determined to sign the Italian Grand Tour star, who will move from Bahrain-Merida at the end of the year.

Nibali, runner-up in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, will bolster the Italian contingent in the squad.

Zanetti told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: “In 2020, Vincenzo Nibali will be riding for Trek-Segafredo.

“I’ve wanted this very strongly and finally I did it.

“Vincenzo is the best Italy has and one of the best in the world.”

Trek-Segafredo is currently built around Grand Tour hopeful Richie Porte and sprinter John Degenkolb, with Bauke Mollema also offering strong Grand Tour performances and Jasper Stuyven their leader in the classics.

The UCI rules state that transfers can only be announced from August 1, but Zanetti has only confirmed long-standing rumours about Nibali’s switch.

After finishing second in the Giro, Nibali said he will now turn his attention to the Tour de France where he will target stage wins and the polka dot jersey of the mountains classification.

Zanetti added: “I’ve noticed that all riders nowadays need a family atmosphere in a team. Nibali will find that with us. We will build a good team around him.”

Nibali is expected to take his brother Antonio, coach Paolo Slongo, masseur Michele Pallini and doctor Emilio Magni with him to Trek.

Transfer rumours also suggest the Mikel Landa is set to replace Nibali as the Bahrain-Merida leader, making the move from Movistar.

Long-time Team Ineos performance director Rod Ellingworth will become the principal for the Bahrain team.

Ellingworth is currently on gardening leave from the British WorldTour outfit and will officially be leaving this summer.

Landa and Ellingworth worked together during the Spaniard’s two-year stint with Team Sky.