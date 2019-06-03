Giro d’Italia 2019 ratings: How did each team perform?

Ag2r La Mondiale 6/10

The team made the most of limited resources by sending riders into breakaways, and were rewarded on stage 17 when Nans Peters was a surprise winner.

Astana 7/10

Seventh overall did not reflect how strong Miguel Ángel López was in the mountains, but the disappointment of him not finishing higher was offset by the team’s performances in the breakaways, where Pello Bilbao claimed two stages and Dario Cataldo another.

Bahrain-Merida 7/10

The whole team was united around Vincenzo Nibali’s bid for pink – with Damiano Caruso especially embarrassing as a mountain super-domestique – and the Italian duly delivered with an excellent ride for second overall.

Bora-Hansgrohe 9/10

Things started with a bang as Pascal Ackermann claimed two stage wins in the sprints, and the success continued into the second week as Cesare Benedetti added an unlikely stage win. Victory in the points classification for Ackermann and sixth overall for Rafał Majka rounded of an excellent race for the team.

CCC Team 1/10

Unfortunately CCC Team failed to make any impact in the race, with no rider coming anywhere near a stage win, and the team barely even represented in the breakaways.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step 2/10

By the Belgian squad’s immensely high standards, this was a very disappointing Grand Tour. Elia Viviani came close but didn’t manage a single stage win (his one success being taken away for dangerous sprinting), Bob Jungels was evidently tired after his spring campaign, and an injured James Knox was forced to abandon in the first week.

EF Education First 3/10

Tanel Kangert, Joe Dombrowski and especially Hugh Carthy all impressed in the mountains, and the team really should have left the Giro with more to show for their form. Neither rider managed a stage win, and Carthy was unfortunate to finish just one place outside of the top ten overall.

Groupama-FDJ 6/10

Arnaud Demare might have been disappointed to have lost out in the points classification so narrowly to Ackermann, but his stage win alone was enough to make the race a success for his team.

Team Ineos 5/10

This was not the kind of formidable lineup we’ve come to expect from Ineos, but the young riders present still showed plenty of potential. 21-year old Russian Pavel Sivakov the star, finishing ninth overall in what was only his second ever Grand Tour appearance.

Katusha-Alpecin 5/10

Ilnur Zakarin’s bid for GC never really got going, as he road stealthily for a modest tenth overall, but a team in such desperate need of any sort of success will have welcomed his stage win in the second week with a huge sigh of relief.

Lotto-Soudal 7/10

Caleb Ewan delivered exactly what Lotto-Soudal signed him up for by winning two stages in the bunch sprints, proving himself a worthy successor to Andre Greipel. They impressed in the time trials, too, with Victor Campenaerts twice finishing second.

Mitchelton-Scott 5/10

The goal was to win the pink jersey with Simon Yates, so his underwhelming performance and eighth place finish overall means their race will go down as a disappointment. But the team rallied well, with Yates, Mikel Nieve and Esteban Chaves all claiming second place finishes, before Chaves’ redemptive stage victory.

Movistar 10/10

Movistar have been criticised in the recent past for failing with their multiple leaders approach at Grand Tours, but they got their tactics perfect this time. Richard Carapaz and Mikel Landa road brilliantly together, and once the former inherited the pink jersey after a game-changing victory on stage fourteen, he never looked like letting it go.

Dimension Data 1/10

It was another anonymous display from Dimension Data. Ben O’Connor didn’t show the same promise as at last year’s race, and Ryan Gibbons’ occasional top-10 finish in the sprints was the best the team could muster.

Jumbo-Visma 8/10

Primož Roglič began the race on fire, with two wins in the opening week’s time trials and an extended run in the pink jersey. Despite tiring towards the end of the race he managed to hold on to a podium finish, but might have fared even better had his team been capable of supporting him more in the mountains.

Sunweb 4/10

The team never bounced back from the blow of losing team leader Tom Dumoulin in the opening week to a crash – until the very last day of the race, when Chad Haga won a time trial.

Trek-Segafredo 7/10

Young Italian Giulio Ciccone was the team’s most eye-catching rider, attacking relentlessly over the climbs to win the mountains classification by a country mile, and winning a stage in the final week. On top of that, Bauke Mollema rode a stealthy but effective race to finish fifth overall.

UAE Team Emirates 7/10

As well as Fernando Gaviria being given a stage win after Elia Viviani’s disqualification on stage three, UAE Team Emirates pulled off an ingenious manoeuvre in the second week when they ensured that Valerio Conti would lose the pink jersey to a team-mate, Jan Polanc, extending the team’s run in the jersey from six to eight days.

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7/10

The wildcard invitation did an excellent job animating the breakaways, with Fausto Masnada their standout rider. As made evident in his victories in the minor intermediate sprint and combativity classifications, he attacked and attacked and attacked, and fully earned his moment of glory when he won stage six.

Bardiani-CSF 4/10

They might not have been as active as Androni, but Bardiani-CSF team still managed ample TV exposure, and briefly had Giovanni Carboni in the white jersey.

Israel Cycling Academy 3/10

The decision to prioritise sprints over getting into breakaways didn’t really work, as the consistent but unremarkable Davide Cimolai never fared better than fifth in the bunch finishes.

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè 5/10

The modest roster of this Italian wildcard toiled away, with Damiano Cima second only to Fausto Masnada in his animating of breakaways.