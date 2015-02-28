Lizzie Armitstead third in women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Anna van der Breggen wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad from two-rider escape

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) repeated her third place of last year in the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday.

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) won the race ahead of compatriot and former time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) after the pair had escaped on the Molenberg with 30 kilometres to race.

Armitstead brought the chase group home for third.

>>> Lizzie Armitstead among front runners for Women’s Het Nieuwsblad

Result

Women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2015, 120.5km

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv

2. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans at same time

3. Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans at 14 secs

4. Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

5. Tiffany Cromwell (USA) Velocio-SRAM

6. Elna Cecchini (Ita) Lotto-Soudal

7. Amy Pieters (Ned) Liv-Plantur

8. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans

9. Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM

10. Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo-Liv at same time