Luka Mezgec beats Fernando Gaviria to claim victory on stage two of the Tour of Poland

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage two of the Tour of Poland, beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take his biggest win of 2019.

Gaviria burst through from behind on the right, as Ackermann was caught in traffic on the left, but Mezgec hung onto the Colombian’s wheel and then passed him to take the win.

The Colombian finished second, with Ackermann third, and Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) rounding out the top five.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished 18th, his crash in the run-in on stage one not leaving him with lasting injuries.

Ackermann retains the race lead, leading Gaviria by two seconds, with stage three offering another opportunity for the sprinters to take the stage win.

How it happened

Stage two provided another opportunity for the sprinters, with Mark Cavendish hoping to suffer better fortune after being brought down in a crash 3km from the finish line on stage one.

Following his breakaway exploits on stage one, Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) claimed the King of the Mountains jersey, and must have had a fun day out front yesterday as he got himself into the break once again.

Alongside Paweł Franczak (Poland), the duo were only allowed a 15 second gap after half an hour in the lead, with Franczak taking the intermediate sprint, before Ben Swift (Ineos) led the peloton over.

Planet took the next intermediate sprint, with Swift once again taking the peloton across, showing his intent with the points classification and stretching his legs ahead of the expected bunch sprint finish.

The Frenchman Planet then added another point to his KoM tally, with the escapees’ advantage still only hovering around 20 seconds with 30km to go.

Planet again took another KoM point with 19km remaining, before the duo were swept up by the bunch after another kilometre had passed.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck – Quick-Step shared the work at the front of the peloton as they went under 10km to go, with speed reaching 67km/h.

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) led the peloton round a sweeping bend and under the 1km to go banner, before Trek-Segafredo took over,

Gaviria then came through, with Ackermann slightly behind, but Luka Mezgec was in the Colombian’s wheel, and came storming through from nowhere, easily passing both sprinters to take his biggest win so far in 2019.

Results

Tour of Poland 2019, stage two: Tarnowskie Góry to Katowice (152.7km)

1. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott, in 3-32-42

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

4. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

6. Max Walscheid (Ger) Sunweb

7. Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First

8. Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

9. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

10. Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, all at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 6-30-26

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates, at two seconds

3. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott, in four seconds

4. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 10s

5. Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos, at 12s

6. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida, at 13s

7. Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at same time

8. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 14s

9. Max Walscheid (Ger) Sunweb

10. Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First, both at same time