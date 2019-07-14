Marianne Vos takes fourth win in sprint finish on stage ten of the Giro Rosa 2019

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) took her fourth win of the Giro Rosa 2019 on the final stage ten of this year’s race.

The former world champion out-sprinted her rivals on the short, steep cobbled climb to the finish in Udine.

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) finished second with Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) third.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won the overall classification, beating world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) by just under four minutes.

Full results and race report to follow…

Results

Giro Rosa 2019, stage ten: San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine – (120km)

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv, in 2-51-45

2. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at one second

3. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at same time

4. Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini, at 4s

5. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM, at same time

6. Ashleign Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv, at 6s

7. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 7s

8. Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg, at 9s

9. Rasa Leleivytė (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano, at same time

10. Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget Bianchi Vittoria, at 10s

General classification after stage ten

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott,in 25-01-41

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolman, at 3-45

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 6-55

4. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv, at 7-54

5. Katie Hall (USA) Boels-Dolmans, at 7-57

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM, at 8-03

7. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 8-16

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 8-20

9. Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini, at 9-13

10. Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Wnt-Rotor, at 9-31