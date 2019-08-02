Mark Cavendish and Alice Barnes headline British squads for European Championships

Mark Cavendish and Hannah Barnes will headline the British squads at the European Championships.

The UEC European Road Championships will be held in Alkmaar in the Netherlands next week, with the British team fielding very strong squads.

Barnes, the newly crowned national road and time trial champion, will race the elite women’s road race alongside her sister Hannah.

Cavendish (Dimension Data) will form part of a men’s squad that also includes Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), and Adam Blythe (Lotto-Soudal).

The European Championships are being held from August 7 to 11.

In the time trial, Alice Barnes and Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds will represent GB, while national time trial champion will be the men’s TT hope.

In the women’s under-23 category road race, Rhona Callander, Pfeiffer Georgi and Elizabeth Holden will carry the hopes, while a six-rider team will contest the mens U23 race.

The 2019 championships will be the 25th edition of the event, which were held in Glasgow last year.

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the elite men’s race, while Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the women’s.

Great Britain Cycling Team squads for the UEC European Road Championships 2019:

Under-23 women – road race

Rhona Callander

Pfeiffer Georgi

Elizabeth Holden

Under-23 women – time trial

Anna Henderson

Elizabeth Holden

Under-23 men – road race

Jim Brown

Joe Nally

Will Tidball

Ethan Vernon

Matt Walls

Fred Wright

Under-23 men – time trial

Charlie Quarterman

Ethan Vernon

Elite women – road race

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Anna Henderson

Nicola Juniper

Hayley Simmonds

Elite women – time trial

Alice Barnes

Hayley Simmonds

Elite men – road race

Adam Blythe

Mark Cavendish

Gabriel Cullaigh

Alex Dowsett

Chris Lawless

Dan McLay

Luke Rowe

Connor Swift

Elite men – time trial

Alex Dowsett