Mark Cavendish and Alice Barnes headline British squads for European Championships

Mark Cavendish and Hannah Barnes will headline the British squads at the European Championships.
The UEC European Road Championships will be held in Alkmaar in the Netherlands next week, with the British team fielding very strong squads.
Barnes, the newly crowned national road and time trial champion, will race the elite women’s road race alongside her sister Hannah.
>>> Which riders will Team Ineos pick for the Vuelta a España 2019?
Cavendish (Dimension Data) will form part of a men’s squad that also includes Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless (Team Ineos), Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), and Adam Blythe (Lotto-Soudal).
The European Championships are being held from August 7 to 11.
In the time trial, Alice Barnes and Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds will represent GB, while national time trial champion will be the men’s TT hope.
In the women’s under-23 category road race, Rhona Callander, Pfeiffer Georgi and Elizabeth Holden will carry the hopes, while a six-rider team will contest the mens U23 race.
>>> Mark Cavendish targeting first win in 17 months at Tour of Poland
The 2019 championships will be the 25th edition of the event, which were held in Glasgow last year.
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the elite men’s race, while Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the women’s.
Great Britain Cycling Team squads for the UEC European Road Championships 2019:
Under-23 women – road race
Rhona Callander
Pfeiffer Georgi
Elizabeth Holden
Under-23 women – time trial
Anna Henderson
Elizabeth Holden
Under-23 men – road race
Jim Brown
Joe Nally
Will Tidball
Ethan Vernon
Matt Walls
Fred Wright
Under-23 men – time trial
Charlie Quarterman
Ethan Vernon
Elite women – road race
Alice Barnes
Hannah Barnes
Anna Henderson
Nicola Juniper
Hayley Simmonds
Elite women – time trial
Alice Barnes
Hayley Simmonds
Elite men – road race
Adam Blythe
Mark Cavendish
Gabriel Cullaigh
Alex Dowsett
Chris Lawless
Dan McLay
Luke Rowe
Connor Swift
Elite men – time trial
Alex Dowsett