Mark Cavendish returns to Six Day London

Mark Cavendish will make his return to the track at the Six Day London later this year.

Cavendish, the winner of 30 Tour de France stages, will join his long-standing rival Elia Viviani who will be racing the unique event for the first time.

Six Day fans will be delighted to see Cavendish return to the boards, after he paired with Sir Bradley Wiggins in the 2016 edition of the Six Day London, the duo narrowly missing out on the win on the final day.

>>> Wout Poels, Bernhard Eisel and Mark Cavendish to Bahrain-Merida, according to new reports

Cavendish also raced in 2017 with fellow Manxman Peter Kennaugh.

The 34-year-old said: “Six Day London is one of the UK’s leading track cycling events and from experience I know how competitive the field will be. It’s a great event for elite cyclists and it allows another opportunity to prepare for 2020 in the most competitive arena, against some of the best riders in the world.

“It’s also a fantastic event for the crowd and the atmosphere is always amazing in the velodrome.”

Cavendish added: “I am pleased to see Elia Viviani named as a fellow rider at Phynova Six Day London, he is a quality athlete and we have always enjoyed a healthy rivalry so I’m sure we will give the fans something exciting to watch.”

>>> Bradley Wiggins embarks upon social work degree in career path change

On the track, Cavendish has been a multiple world champion and won an Olympic silver medal in the Omnium in Rio in 2016, missing out to Viviani.

James Durbin, CEO of Madison Sports Group, promoter of the Six Day Series, said: “We are delighted to follow the announcement of Italian Olympic gold medallist Elia Viviani’s involvement in Six Day London with confirmation of one of Britain’s finest in Mark Cavendish.

“Cavendish is not only one of the greatest cyclists of all time, but also a favourite of the Phynova Six Day London crowd and we are thrilled he is coming back to take on the sport’s in-form sprinter, Viviani in what will be mouth-watering clash.”