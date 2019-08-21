Elia Viviani will make track return at Six Day London

Elia Viviani will make his track return at the Six Day London later this year.

Sprinter Viviani, an Olympic gold medallist and newly-crowned European road champion, will make his debut in the prestigious event at the Lee Valley VeloPark in October.

London crowds will be treated to electric track racing, with Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider Viviani the first rider named for the 2019 event.

The 30-year-old said: “This will be my first Six Day Series event and I’m delighted to come to London later this year to race against a highly competitive and world-class field, in a truly iconic arena.

“I’ve heard how unique the Six Day Series is from other riders on the tour, and the electric atmosphere created by the fans, so I feel really excited.”

Viviani’s track achievements are numerous, including World and European Championship medals, topped off by Omnium Olympic victory in Rio in 2016.

The Six Day Series will include six events in 2019/2020, in London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Manchester and Brisbane.

James Durbin, the CEO of Madison Sports Group which promotes Six Day, said: “Elia Viviani is one of the finest sprinters in the world and has had a truly standout year. We’re hugely excited to see the sport’s most in-form sprinter at Phynova Six Day London in October.

“London marks the first of six events in the 2019/2020 Six Day Series Calendar. “Last year London, and the inaugural event in Manchester, attracted over 30,000 fans and we hope to grow that number again this year with a stellar line-up of elite cycling talent, a unique entertainment offering all housed in some of the best cycling venues in the world.”

Last year’s series saw track stars like Laura and Jason Kenny racing alongside Katie Archibald, and Andy Tennant.