Mark Cavendish takes fourth stage win at Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish took a fourth victory at the Tour of Turkey on the final stage eight, outsprinting Jasper Philipsen to cap off his comeback week.

As the sprinters assembled at the front of the race under the flamme rouge, Cavendish found himself in tenth wheel, jostling for position with Philipsen as he tried to squeeze up the left-hand side.

Space then opened up on the right-hand side, which Philipsen darted into, Cavendish on his wheel. Philipsen then got onto André Greipel’s wheel, who began to open up his sprint, before Philipsen darted through another hole, Cavendish then pulling up alongside the Belgian before edging him out on the finish line.

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) had been the first to open up his sprint but had to settle for third place, while Greipel was fourth, the German departing empty-handed after contesting the fast finishes all week.

Cavendish came to Turkey seeking just one win but leaves with four as his team-mate Fabio Jakobsen also completes the race in his return to the peloton in what was a successful week for Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

Emotions spilled over for José Díaz, who hugged his team-mates after securing the overall victory by just one second over Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix).

Result

Tour of Turkey 2021, stage eight: Bodrum to Kusadasi (160.3km)

1. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 3-24-38

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at same time

3. Krisoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X

4. André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

6. Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EOLO-Kometa

7. Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

8. Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo

9. Jokin Aranburu (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

10. Ahmet Örken (Tur) Team Sapura Cycling, all at same time

Final general classification

1. José Díaz (Esp) DELKO, in 29-19-40

2. Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix, at one second

3. Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, at 6s

4. Jhojan García (Col) Caja Rural – Seguros RGA, at 25s

5. Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana – Premier Tech, at 28s

6. Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X, at 30s

7. Dello Fernández (Esp) DELKO, at 33s

8. Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo, at 52s

9. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X, at 55s

10. Garikoitz Bravo (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi, at 1-01