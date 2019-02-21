Matteo Trentin wins punishing sprint on stage two of Ruta del Sol 2019

A long false flat to the line made for an unpredictable finish

Matteo Trentin won a punishing sprint with perfect timing on stage two of Ruta del Sol.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider chased down the early attempt of Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) and held off Danny Van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) to take the win.

A long false flat run to the line resulted an in unpredictable sprint as rivals from smaller teams tried their luck alongside Trentin.

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) maintains his lead in the overall classification after finishing safely in the bunch.

The second stage of the 2019 edition had parcours set for the more versatile sprinters, with a long flat opening half before the altitude gain mounted up towards the line.

A single third category climb was placed towards the end of the 216km route from Sevilla to Torredonjimeno in southern Spain, but the road then gradually rose in 20km false flat to the line.

The day’s breakaway was formed of Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Group Gobert), Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Gazprom-RusVelo) , Mattia Viel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Juan Antonio López-Cozar (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Fundación Euskadi), who pulled out seven minutes early in the stage.

But the escapees were slowly reeled in and caught in the final 30km, prompting Mitchelton-Scott to set the pace for the remainder of the run-in with Astana close behind.

The racing went through a lull period after the catch, before Burgos-BH rider Jorge Cubero attacked alone with 5km left to ride. He was quickly swallowed again by the peloton.

Movistar hit the front in the final kilometre as the gradual gradient to the line kept the hopefuls waiting until the last possible moment.

An early surge from Nippo-Vini Fantini prompted a sprint from Garcia, but Trentin was able to use the late attacks to springboard past and cross the line first.

Van Poppel was close behind and threatened to pass Trentin, but the Italian held on to take his second win of 2019.

Results

Ruta del Sol 2019, stage two: Sevilla to Torredonjimeno (216.5km)

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, in 5-55-28

2. Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

3. Iván Garcia (Esp) Bahrain-Merida

4. Enrique Sanz (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country-Muria

5. Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec

6. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

7. Edward Plankaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

8. Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

9. Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles

10. Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar, all at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, in 10-19-40

2. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, at 5 seconds

3. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

4. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana, all at same time

5. Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini Faizane

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 9s

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

8. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana

9. Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time

10. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Group Gobert), at 13s