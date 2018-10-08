New WorldTour outfit CCC Team announce Giant and Liv as bike sponsors

The squad is made up from the remains of BMC Racing but will be riding new machines

The newest team in the WorldTour has announced its bike sponsor for the 2019 season.

CCC Team, which will be formed from the remains of BMC Racing, will be riding Giant in their men’s team while the women’s outfit will use Liv bikes and gear.

The new outfit, which is the first ever Polish WorldTour team, will include the elite men’s team, an under-23 men’s development team and an elite women’s team, which will ride under the name CCC-Liv Team.

Giant had sponsored Team Sunweb, who will be riding Cervélo bikes in 2019.

The group chief branding officer at Giant, Phoebe Liu, said: “Pro road cycling is always dynamic with teams and sponsors.

“We’re always striving to find the best partners to align with our mission to help athletes perform at their best.

“These partnerships also play a big role in helping us develop better products for cyclists of all levels.

“We can be proud of what we achieved with Team Sunweb, and we’re thrilled to now begin a new partnership with the promising CCC Team.”

BMC Racing will cease to exist in its current form at the end of the season after the death of their financial backer Andy Rihs earlier this year.

The team will be taken over by the company that sponsor professional continental outfit CCC-Sprandi Polkowice, and will race under the name CCC Team from January 1.

Polish shoe and bag manufacturer CCC will also become the headline sponsor of the WoawDeals Pro Cycling women’s team.

Liv is Giant’s range of women’s bikes, and the Japanese brand have partnered with CCC for three years.

The team’s general manager Jim Ochowicz said: “In 2019 we will start a new chapter as a team and the partnership with Giant will see our riders race on some of the best bikes in the world.

“The biggest WorldTour races, including time trials, one-day Classics, and Grand Tours, have been won on Giant bikes over the years, which is a testament to their expertise and groundbreaking technology and design.”

The new team will be led by Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet.

On the women’s side, Dutch rider and 11-time world champion Marianne Vos will lead the team.

Full team lineups are due to be announced later this year.

The men’s teams will race the latest Giant TCR, Defy and Propel bikes, as well as the Trinity TT bike.

While the women’s team will ride the Liv Langma and the all-new EnviLiv aero bikes.