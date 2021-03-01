‘Not my speciality but I’ll take that’: Tom Pidcock on his bunch sprint Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne podium

Tom Pidcock said he was feeling the effects of a tough weekend of racing in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but he still managed to secure a podium finish in the bunch sprint.

The British rider made his debut in the Classics Opening Weekend, lining up in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in Ineos Grenadiers colours.

After a day of aggressive racing in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which saw him finish 55th, Pidcock was more reserved the following day in Kuurne but still fought his way to a third-place finish in the bunch sprint for the line.

Speaking after the finish, the 21-year-old said: “I didn’t feel good all day, I think yesterday was still in my legs a bit so I’m pretty pleased with that. Third place in a bunch sprint? Not my specialty but I’ll take that.

“I’m pleased with that and I have picked up form much quicker than I thought, I had a break after cross, and it bodes well for the next few races I think.

“It was not as difficult as it could have been to transition from cross to road, I kept some form from the cross season.”

Having made his WorldTour debut with Ineos in the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, Pidcock then lined up in his first elite cobbled races on Saturday and Sunday (February 27-28).

In Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Pidcock put in a huge effort to bridge across from the peloton to join an elite group, including world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), at the front late in the race.

But despite the admirable effort, the peloton were able to catch the breakaway to set up a bunch sprint in Ninove, won by Deceuninck’s Davide Ballerini, while Pidcock slipped back to finish outside of the front group.

Then on Sunday, Pidcock rode well and found himself in the second group on the road in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, as a breakaway group including Mathieu van der Poel and Pidcock’s team-mate Jhonatan Narvaez threatened to go the line.

Once again the race came back together to set up a bunch sprint, but this time Pidcock was at the front and ready to fight.

It was former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) who dominated the sprint, followed by Anthony Turgis, of Total Direct Energie.

But close behind, Pidcock put in a surging sprint, taking the second British podium of the weekend after Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) took second in Omloop Het Nieuwslad.

Pidcock’s next race will be on the gravel roads of Tuscany in Strade Bianche next weekend.