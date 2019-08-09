Pavel Sivakov wins the Tour of Poland as Matej Mohorič takes stage seven from breakaway

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Merida) survived from the day’s breakaway to take the seventh and final stage of the Tour of Poland with a gutsy ride.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was dropped from the peloton in the last 40km to surrender the race lead, with second place Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) surviving a flurry of attacks to secure the overall victory.

On the stage, American Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma) finished second, 55 seconds behind Mohorič, Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafrredo) was third, with Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and Paweł Polkański (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounding out the top five.

With Sivakov stepping up to the top step of the podium, Jai Hindley (Sunweb) takes second place, two seconds behind the Russian, with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) third, 12 seconds back.

Tao Geoghegan Hart secured fifth on GC, as Ineos also won the team classification, with Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in the points classification.

Simon Geschke managed to overhaul Tomasz Marczyński’s (Lotto Soudal) lead in the King of the Mountains competition, eventually beating him by just three points.

Poland provides Sivakov with his second stage race victory of 2019, having emerged victorious from the Tour of the Alps in April.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Tour of Poland: Stage seven, Bukovina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzańska (153.3km)

1. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida, in 4-04-42

2. Neilson Powless (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 55 seconds

3. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-07

4. Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-19

5. Paweł Poljánski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-32

6. Daniel Navarro (Esp) Katusha-Alpecin, at 1-57

7. Kilian Frankiny (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at same time

8. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 2-15

9. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First

10. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, both at same time

Final general classification

1. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos, in 26-20-58

2. Jai Hindley (Aus) Sunweb, at two seconds

3. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 12s

4. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First, at 14s

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos, at same time

6. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 15s

7. Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 16s

8. Chris Hamilton (Aus) Sunweb

9. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

10. James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, all at same time

Final points classification

1. Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 53 pts

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates, 50 pts

3. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, 44 pts

Final King of the Mountains classification

1. Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC, 60 pts

2. Tomasz Marczyński (Pol) Lotto Soudal, 57 pts

3. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Merida, 35 pts

Final teams classification

1. Ineos (GBr), in 79-07-11

2. Sunweb (Ger), at 11 seconds

3. Mitchelton-Scott (Aus), at 4-09