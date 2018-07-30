Peter Sagan leads UCI WorldTour rankings ahead of Geraint Thomas

Sagan takes the top spot having collected a plethora of WorldTour points at the Tour de France - including some for GC success

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the best ranked rider in the UCI WorldTour, having picked up three Tour de France wins, as well as three second places.

Sagan also hauled in a further 120 WorldTour points – an amount equal to a stage win – for completing the Grand Tour in the green jersey of the points competition, whilst many other sprinters were forced to abandon for missing time cuts during the mountain stages.

He even picked up 25 WorldTour counters for leading the general classification on stage two – missing a crash which took down stage one winner and yellow jersey, Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors).

The 28-year-old Slovakian has accumulated a total of 2684 points, to lead the competition ahead of the Tour de France’s first Welsh winner, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who now has 2534 points.

Thomas’ UCI WorldTour points collection was bolstered by an extra 1000 for his recent success – plus 25 for every day he spent in yellow.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), who also collected 675 points for his third place at the Tour de France, sits in third overall with 1976 points – 850 of which came from his Giro d’Italia general classification victory in May.

With a Team-Sky 2-3 you’d be forgiven for assuming they’d be leading the team classification. However, they’re in second – with Quick-Step Floors in the top spot and Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe squad third.

In the UCI Women’s WorldTour, Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) leads – having dominated earlier in the season, winning the women’s Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, La Flèche Wallonne and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Second is Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) – having taken the overall honours at the Giro Rosa, as well as winning three stages and La Course. Third goes to her team mate, Amanda Spratt.

Boels-Dolmans lead the team classification, with 4805 points – but Mitchelton-Scott is snapping at the heels with 4598 points – with Sunweb third.