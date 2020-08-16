Primož Roglič gives up race lead as he abandons Critérium du Dauphiné

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné, forfeiting the race lead on the final stage five.

The Slovenian crashed during stage four, initially dizzy and ready to abandon the race, getting in his team car.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

However, he soon felt well enough to continue and Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert paced him back to the bunch and Roglič finished in the GC group.

Jumbo-Visma will not likely want to risk one of their GC leaders two weeks before the Tour and will have withdrawn their rider as a precaution, as Ineos did with Egan Bernal before stage four.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) now leads the race by 10 seconds to Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). Mikel Landa, Dani Martinez and Miguel Ángel López are all only a few seconds further back.

More to follow…