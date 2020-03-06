Race Annemiek van Vleuten and Simon Yates on Zwift as they ‘pay homage’ to cancelled races

You can grasp the opportunity to ride alongside Annemiek van Vleuten and Simon Yates via Zwift, as they “pay homage” to races cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott stars will be taking part in the BikeExchange – Where the World Rides Series of virtual events, after they pulled out of upcoming races due to health concerns around the Covid-19 virus.

Online training platform Zwift will host the first event on Sunday, March 8, as the likes of world champion Van Vleuten, and Tour de France stage winners Simon Yates and Daryl Impey, will take on a virtual gravel ride as a tribute to the cancelled Strade Bianche one-day race.

The team said: “Off the back of its recent decision to withdraw from all racing as a result of COVID-19 concerns, Mitchelton-SCOTT today launched the ‘BikeExchange – Where the World Rides Series’, which will see the team and its fans ride, race and interact via the Zwift platform.

“The ‘BikeExchange – Where the World Rides Series’ is aimed at keeping riders and team staff stimulated during the non-racing period, as well as providing a unique opportunity for cycling fans to ride and interact with their favourite stars.”

Earlier this week, Australian WorldTour squad Mitchelton-Scott made the decision to withdraw both its men’s and women’s teams from racing for most of March, to protect the health of their riders.

The team will not be back in competition until March 23, on the advice of team doctors because of the spread of coronavirus across Europe.

Race organiser RCS has opted to postpone Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Milan-San Remo, after a number of teams had already pulled out of the races.

>>> Peter Sagan switches to Paris-Nice as Jumbo-Visma withdraw from race

During the non-racing period, Mitchelton-Scott riders will take part in mixed team races, events where amateurs can try to hold off the pros, fan races where you can team up with world class riders, as well as training riders and live broadcast races on Zwift.

You can sign up via the Zwift Companion app.

Zwift also offers a seven-day free trial for anyone who wants to give it a try.

Events will be broadcast via the BikeExchange, Mitchelton-Scott and Zwift social media channels.