Peter Sagan switches to Paris-Nice as Jumbo-Visma withdraw from race

Peter Sagan will still be racing this weekend, as he has switched to Paris-Nice after a number of races were cancelled because of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma have now announced they have pulled out of Paris-Nice on advice of their medical staff.

Former three-time world champion Sagan was scheduled to race Strade Bianche, before the Italian one-day race was postponed because of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Sagan was due to make his season debut in Siena, then take on Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, and race the first Monument of the year, Milan-San Remo.

But the spread of the virus through Italy has upended the cycling calendar, as Strade Bianche, Tirreno and San Remo have all been postponed.

While a number of teams have opted not to race in March, Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe squad have committed to competing in the races that are still running.

The team said: “We trust the health authorities of the individual countries and will act according to their guidelines.

“Thus, we assume there is no elevated risk for our riders or staff competing in the upcoming races. We are evaluating this changeable situation as it progresses.”

Sagan has now been added to the Bora squad for Paris-Nice, which runs from March 8 to 15, where he will race alongside German sprinter Pascal Ackermann.

Bora will also be fielding a team in Belgian one-day race Grote prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré on Sunday, with Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt set to race there.

Meanwhile, Dutch WorldTour squad Jumbo have also pulled out of Paris-Nice after withdrawing from a number of Italian races.

Team manager Richarde Plugge said: “This hurts and is disappointing.

“But this is the best decision we can make now. As management, we have the responsibility to weigh all risks carefully. They are now too large.”

Sagan is expected to return to his Classics campaign on March 27 at the E3 BinckBank, then heading to Ghent-Wevelgem two days later.

He is also expected to race Dwars door Vlaanderen in April, as he builds up to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Sagan will also be racing the Giro d’Italia for the first time in his career, before heading back to the Tour de France in the summer.