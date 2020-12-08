Racing as a pro aged 50? Davide Rebellin could be about to accomplish it

Veteran cyclist Davide Rebellin looks set to continue racing professionally at the age of 50.

The Italian appears to be on the verge of signing a one-year contract with Cambodia Cycling Academy which would him compete in his 30th season as a pro.

Having made his debut in 1992, when Miguel Indurain was approaching his peak and seven years shy of the beginning of the era of Lance Armstrong’s tainted dominance, Rebellin’s longevity shows no signs of stopping.

Various reports in the Italian and Spanish press suggest that Rebellin will join the Cambodian team, although they have yet to confirm it. It is understood that Rebellin is a friend of team management.

The Continental team compete across the globe with their European base in France. In 2020’s truncated season, they raced a number of UCI races including the Tour of Antalya in Turkey and the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge.

What races Rebellin can expect to line up at is not yet known, but he will be hoping to compete after August 9, the day he turns 50.

He has ridden 19 Grand Tours, the first being the 1994 Giro d’Italia, and the last being the Vuelta a España in 2008. He also previously won Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold Race.

In the two most recent seasons he has raced for Meridiana Kamen. His last win was stage five of the Tour of Iran (held in Azerbaijan) in 2017. His last stand-out victory was the Queen stage of the 2015 Tour of Turkey, when he was aged 45.