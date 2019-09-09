Remco Evenepoel confirmed in Belgian squad for Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

Remco Evenepoel will be among the star list of riders competing for Belgium at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships.

The Belgian Cycling Team have confirmed five of their eight elite riders taking part in both the men’s and women’s road races, as well as the time trials.

Rising star Evenepoel, the newly crowned European time trial champion, will be racing both the TT and the road race.

On the road, he will be joined by Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet and 2019 Paris-Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert. The men’s elite team will also include Oliver Naesen and Dylan Teuns, with three more riders to be confirmed on Monday (September 16).

In the women’s road race, the five confirmed riders are Julie Van De Velde, Kelly Van Den Steen, Sofie De Vuyst and Valerie Demey.

The Belgian team will also be taking some star favourites for the time trial, with 19-year-old Evenepoel competing alongside Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts and Belgian TT champion Yves Lampaert.

For the women’s TT, the Belgian team will be fielding Ann-Sophie Duyck and Julie Van De Velde.

The Yorkshire World Championships kick off on Saturday, September 21 and culminates with the women’s road race on September 28 and the men’s the following day.

The women’s race covers 149.5km from Bradford to Harrogate, finishing with three laps of a finishing circuit, while the men’s event tackles a 284.5km starting from Leeds, with seven circuits of the same finishing circuit.

Elite time trials will be held on Tuesday, September 24 for the women and then the following day for the men.

The women’s course is a 32.5km route from Ripon to Harrogate with the men tackling 54km from Northallerton to Harrogate.

