Remco Evenepoel crowned youngest ever winner of the Vuelta a San Juan

Remco Evenepoel has become the youngest ever winner of the Vuelta a San Juan, after a composed performance in Argentina.

Evenepoel took control of the week-long race during the time trial on stage three and held the lead through the varied terrain.

At 20 years old, he is the youngest rider to win the event first held in 1982.

On Sunday (February 2), the Belgian star cross the line to finalise victory in his first race of the year, 33 seconds ahead of second place Filippo Ganna.

After added: “ I always try to be in good shape and give my absolute best, I am always motivated and ready for a new challenge. This is who I am.

“I am fortunate to have an extraordinary team around me and I want to stay with my feet on the ground and be the same Remco.”

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider put in a phenomenal TT on day three, beating Ganna (usually riding for Team Ineos but in Italian national colours in Argentina) by 30 seconds and moving into the overall lead.

He finished strong at the summit of Alto Colorado on day five, taking fifth place and losing just four seconds to the stage winner.

Evenepoel then finished in the bunch on the remaining stages to maintain his lead.

He said: “I want to thank the entire team, it was a great week and with their help I could have this perfect start to the season, which serves as a big confidence boost. I am proud to win this race and be the youngest rider to sew up the general classification at the Vuelta a San Juan.”

Evenepoel’s season continues at the Volta ao Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico, before he heads to the Ardennes Classics in April and then makes his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia in May.