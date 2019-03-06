Route announced for inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland

The three-day event kicks off in August

The route of the first ever Women’s Tour of Scotland has been announced.

Taking place over three stages in August, the event is intended to be a long-term fixture in the cycling calendar.

The race will consist of a three road stages, totalling 350km and will take in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Scottish Olympic and world champion Katie Archibald said: “This is a great route for a race and the sheer calibre of teams and riders who will be racing the first Women’s Tour of Scotland is really exciting – I’m proud to be involved with the Tour and I really hope more women and girls will be inspired to start cycling as a result.”

Stage one will be a 102km run, departing from Dundee’s iconic waterfront and taking in the Tay Road Bridge before travelling through the Kingdom of Fife and finishing in Dunfermline.

The second stage will be a 139.4km route, departing from George Square in Glasgow, sweeping through The Trossachs and finishing in the centre of Perth.

Finally, the overall winner will be crowned after 118.3km stage starting and finishing in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, with four Queen of the Mountain climbs along the way.

Scotland’s minister for public health, sport and wellbeing, Joe Fitzpatrick said: “Scotland has a long and proud history of bringing major sporting events to a worldwide audience.

“We are a nation that celebrates diversity and equality so I am delighted that we are hosting the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland.

“With the Cycling World Championships coming to Scotland in 2023, this event adds to our drive to become one of Europe’s top cycling nations with cycling firmly embedded across Scotland as the favoured way to travel to school and work, as an enjoyable leisure activity and efficient way to improve health.”

There will be between 18 to 20 of the world’s best teams competing in the event, run from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.

The route of the 2.1-ranked event will be far from easy, taking in the climbs of the Grande of Lindores, Duke’s Pass and the Mound.

Managing director of race organiser Zeus Sports, Darren Clayton, said: “This is the first time a women’s race has been brought before a men’s and the first time the prize money for an equivalent men’s race has been matched from day one.”

A sportive event will be held alongside the final stage.