Sep Vanmarcke beats Tiesj Benoot to Bretagne Classic 2019 victory

Sep Vanmarcke launched a blistering attack in the final kilometre of the Bretagne Classic 2019 to secure victory.

The EF Education First rider was off the front of the race alongside Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) before making his move, leaving the other two in his wake.

The trio had attacked with 21km to go, working together until Benoot tried to avoid the race being decided by a sprint finish, attacking with less than 2km until the finish line.

This move was marked by the other two, with Benoot trying once again in vain, before Vanmarcke unleashed a furious burst of pace. Benoot and Haig’s big mistake was taking a second to look at each other, figuring out who would take up the chase, but by that time Vanmarcke was gone.

Resigned to settling for podium places, Benoot tailed Haig before coming round him to win the sprint for second place.

Michael Valgren (Dimension Data) won the sprint of the next group to arrive at the finish, with Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) behind in fifth and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) fifth.

Result

Bretagne Classic 2019: Plouay to Plouay (248.1km)

1. Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First, in 6-12-23

2. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at three seconds

3. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at same time

4. Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data, at 20s

5. Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma

6. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC

7. Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

8. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 22s

9. Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 28s

10. Eduard Prades (Esp) Movistar, at same time