Sir Bradley Wiggins to host at Six Day London

The British cycling legend will returning to the Lee Valley VeloPark that is home to so many of his achievements

Sir Bradley Wiggins will be making a return to the Lee Valley VeloPark for the Six Day London.

The British Tour de France winner well be co-presenting a night of track racing before heading to the commentary box for the final two nights.

Lee Valley VeloPark has been home to so many of Wiggins’ cycling achievements, including the UCI Hour Record and the 2016 Six Day London when he rode alongside fellow Brit Mark Cavendish.

Wiggins will be attending the London Six Day, which runs from Tuesday, October 23 to Sunday, October 28, for three nights.

After sampling the atmosphere at the London Six Day on Friday night alongside Matt Stephens, Wiggins will join Ned Boulting in the commentary box on Saturday and Sunday night.

Wiggins said: “I grew up with the Six Day.

“I know it’s full on, brilliant for spectators as well as bloody tough to ride.”

The 38-year old will also be honouring grass roots volunteers by presenting a prize at the Cycling Weekly Awards 2018 in December.

You can vote for local heroes here until November 1.

In 2016, Wiggins rode with sprint star Cavendish at the London Six Day.

The duo boasted a Tour de France and 14 Olympic, World and European titles between them.

Cavendish and Wiggins battled with Belgian track pairing Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele.

Wiggins and Cavendish broke into the lead on the final day of racing but the Belgians came back to take the crown on the last night.

But the tables were turned at the Gent Six Day when the home pairing of De Pauw and De Ketele were bested by the British duo.

Wiggins announced his retirement from cycling later that year.