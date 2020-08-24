Stefan Küng victorious in European Championships individual time trial

Stefan Küng took his first European individual time trial title in a very impressive fashion, beating Frenchman Rémi Cavagna by 17 seconds.

The Swiss national time trial champion went hard from the start, picking off his minute man, Edoardo Affini (Italy) at around the half-way point of the rolling 26.5km course in Plouay, France.

Only Cavagna and World Hour Record holder, Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), were able to finish inside a minute of Küng’s time.

The 26-year-old will be supporting Thibaut Pinot at the upcoming Tour de France where he will play a vital role on the flatter stages and leading into climbs. We will only see his new jersey once at this year’s Tour, on the stage 20 time trial.

Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) managed to go one better than last year in this event, taking fourth place, but he finished just over a minute down on the winner, Küng.

Defending champion in this event, Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was unable to defend his title following injuries sustained in a crash at Il Lombardia; injuries that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The elite men’s time trial rounded a stacked day of racing against the clock in this year’s Euros, with Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) among the winners as she took victory in the elite women’s competition earlier this afternoon, beating compatriot Ellen Van Dijk to the win.

Results

European Championships 2020, elite men’s individual time trial: Plouay to Plouay (26.5km)

1. Stefan Küng (Sui), in 30-18-11

2. Rémi Cavagna (Fra), at 17.11s

3. Victor Campenaerts (Bel), at 21.30s

4. Alex Dowsett (GBr), at 1-03.52

5. Edoardo Affini (Ita), at 1-15.11

6. Jan Tratnik (Slo), at 1-26.11

7. Justin Wolf (Ger), at 1-30.12

8. Ryan Mullen (Irl), at 1-41.35

9. Jan Barta (Cze), at 1-43.77

10. Anthony Roux (Fra), at 2-03.59