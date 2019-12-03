Team Ineos will race in same kit for 2020

Team Ineos will be racing in an almost identical kit for the 2020 season, the squad has confirmed.

Britain’s only WorldTour team underwent a major shift part way through 2019 as long-time back Sky pulled its sponsorship after 10 years.

For next year, Team Ineos is sticking with the same strip with only one minor change.

The team said: “New season, same colours.

“As a thank you to our fans, we’ll be wearing the same kit for the 2020 season, with the only UCI WorldTour logo changing.

“Thank you for your support in 2019.”

In December 2018, Sky announced it would be bringing its sponsorship of the cycling team to an end after 10 years, sparking a major search to find a new backer for the best-funded team in the world.

Then in March 2019, chemical company Ineos stepped in to support Sir Dave Brailsford’s team, which resulted in a major rebrand.

In May, they revealed their new colours, doing away with the familiar blue and black that has been in the peloton since 2010 as Team Sky, now Team Ineos, switched to a black and red fade.

Outgoing sponsor Sky had been due to stay on until the end of 2019, however agreed to an early takeover by Ineos on May 1 in time for the four-stage Tour de Yorkshire.

In their final race as Team Sky, the squad dominated the Tour of the Alps, winning three out of five stages and taking overall victory with Pavel Sivakov.

After the takeover, Team Ineos continued their remarkable legacy as a Grand Tour team, winning the Tour de France with young star Egan Bernal – the first Colombian to win the yellow jersey and the youngest rider in the modern era – while 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas followed up with second place.