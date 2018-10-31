Team Sky announce another contract renewal as Salvatore Puccio stays with British outfit

The Italian has supported Sky leaders in 10 Grand Tours





Team Sky has announced the latest in a string of contract renewals as Salvatore Puccio stays with the team.

The Italian turned pro with the team in 2012 and has ridden in a supporting role for 10 Grand Tours, including helping Chris Froome to win both the Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia.

Puccio will be staying with Sky for another three years, becoming the latest rider to stick with the British WorldTour team.

He said: “As I’ve grown with the team I now relish and respect the role of domestique, as well as trying to help the young riders.

“When you have the big leaders you need guys to do the hard work in all terrain.

“It’s important to be consistent day after day. If you want to do that job you have to even more consistent than the leader, because the leader changes from race to race but you have to be really strong all season from February to October.

“That is the really hard part of my job, but my ambitions is always the same – to be in the best possible condition.”

The 29-year-old hasn’t picked up any wins for himself since turning pro, but has come close on a number of occasions.

He has finished near the top spot on stages of the Vuelta, Giro, Tirreno-Adriatico and placed 12th on Milan-San Remo in 2014.

Puccio joins Welshman Owain Doull in renewing his contract, after Doull’s re-signing was announced on Tuesday.

Geraint Thomas has also renewed with the team for three years after winning the Tour de France this year.

Team Sky have also held on to Colombian star Egan Bernal in a rare five-year deal for the 21-year-old.

New signings this season for the British team include Ecuadorian all-rounder Jhonatan Narvaez from Quick-Step Floors.

Italian Filippo Ganna will also be joining from UAE Team Emirates.

These signings come amidst upheaval at Team Sky’s parent company, Sky plc, which was bought by an American communication giant and seen its chairman depart.

On joining Team Sky in 2012, Puccio said: “I was still so young as an under-23 rider, and joining a WorldTour team with new technology and new ideas for cycling was really exciting.

“Almost every year I’ve been here the team has won a Grand Tour.

“One of my best memories so far was last season when we won the Vuelta with Chris.

“It was something special to start that last stage in Madrid and take the picture of the whole team in a line as winners.”

He added: “After being a part of Team Sky for seven years I really wanted to remain with this team.

“I know everyone, from the staff, the people in the office, to the coaches and DS’s.

“Right from my first year in the team I have felt motivated and that is the reason I have signed for three more years.

“There is no point in looking for something else when I have everything I need here.”