Team Sky announce singing of Italian Filippo Ganna from UAE Team Emirates

The youngster previously won the Under-23 Paris-Roubaix and has been strong in time trials this season

Team Sky have announced another new signing in the Italian Filippo Ganna who will join from UAE Team Emirates.

The 22-year-old has put in a number of strong time trial performances this season and previously won the under-23 Paris-Roubaix in 2016.

Ganna and Team Sky said they are hoping the young Italian will be able to develop and help perform for the team in individual and team time trials when he joins next season.

He said: “The team is really impressive in how they approach time trials and team time trials and that is an area I feel I can develop, in addition to the one-day races and one-week stage races going forward.

“In 2018, I started to experience the Classics races as a pro for the first time and that is another area I would like to learn to focus on, to one day be able to compete at the front of those races.”

Ganna has also proven his talent on the track, picking up individual pursuit world titles in 2018 and 2016.

Strong performances this season include second in the Italian national time trial championships behind new team-mate Gianni Moscon, and a fifth at the Tour of California ITT on stage four.

Ganna will join a strong Italian contingent on the team, including Moscon, Leonardo Basso, Salvatore Puccio, and Diego Rosa.

He added: “It’s a dream to sign for Team Sky. It’s a very impressive team and everyone in cycling is used to seeing them winning the big races.

“For me, it’s a fantastic move to a team like this and I hope I can continue to develop and improve my first two years on the road.

“I’m excited to meet up with the team for the first training camp and to start to work together.”

Reports of Ganna’s signing first surfaced in August but the deal was officially announced on Friday.

The news follows the singing of Ecuadorian all-rounder Jhonatan Narvaez from Quick-Step Floors, which was announced on Thursday.

Sky signing news for 2019 includes a new five-year deal for young Colombian star Egan Bernal.

The team are also rumoured to be signing another Colombian talent, Ivan Sosa.

These signings come amidst upheaval at Team Sky’s parent company, Sky plc, which has been bought by an American communication giant and seen its chairman depart.

On Ganna’s signing, team coach Dario Cioni said: “You can see he is a great all-round talent.

“He’s still developing on the road and this team is a great place for him to do that alongside the young talent we have at Team Sky.

“He adds to an already strong core of Italian riders at the team, and we’re really pleased to have him on board with us.”