Tom Pidcock ‘disappointed’ with fourth at Cyclocross Worlds but happy to bide time

Tom Pidcock says he’s disappointed with narrowly missing the podium at the Cyclocross World Championships, and that he feels he had a chance of making the podium.

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert were in a league of their own on the sandy North Sea course in Ostend, Belgium, the Dutchman eventually coming out on top, but the battle for third behind them was as intense, with Pidcock pushing Toon Aerts to the line as they fought for bronze.

“I felt good today. Some laps were good, some s**t. I came close to Toon Aerts, but unfortunately not close enough,” Pidcock told Sporza after the finish. “In the end, I can say that I rode a good race. Only a few times in the sand was where I lost time, that does not suit us Brits, after all.”

Pidcock won Britain’s first CX Worlds medal last year, taking second behind Van der Poel, but says he’ll take comfort in the fact that in years to come people will only remember who took the top step of the podium.

“I certainly could have been on the podium, so it’s a big disappointment in that area. But in the end…within four or five years, no one will know who was third, so it’s not that bad now.”

This was Pidcock’s final race for Trinity Racing as he begins life as an Ineos rider tomorrow. The Brit has remained tight-lipped as to what his road programme will entail this coming year but hopes to return to ‘cross next winter stronger than ever to compete with Van der Poel and Van Aert.

“Overall, I can look back on my year of ‘cross with satisfaction. It gives me confidence for the road season. I think I will be even stronger next season. Wout and Mathieu are four to five years older than me, so I have a little more time to grow. Hopefully, I can really put them to the test next year.”