Tom Pidcock, Evie Richards and Beth Crumpton headline GB squad for World Cyclocross Championships

British cyclocross fans will have plenty to cheer for in the Cyclocross World Championships next month, with 18 riders lining up to fight for the rainbow bands.

The elite races will be headlined by Tom Pidcock, Beth Crumpton and double under-23 World Champion Evie Richards.

Also taking to the start in Dübendorf, Switzerland on February 1 and 2, are rising stars Anna Kay and British CX champion Hattie Harnden, who will compete in the under-23 women’s race.

Pidcock, who is racing his first elite Cyclocross World Championships this year, said: “Obviously the World Championships is the biggest cyclocross race on my calendar for the season, and I’ve been building up towards it so I know I’ll be there in good shape.

“I’ve marked up some good results lately and training is going well. There’s not been a race on this course before, and from what I know the weather could have a big effect on the race, but it’s the same for everyone so I’m not too worried. I’m just looking forward to putting on the Great Britain jersey again and trying my best to do it proud.”

Pidcock has been focussing on elite CX races this year for the first time, having already won the junior and U23 World Championships, taking four podiums in Europe so far and winning the elite British Championships earlier this month.

In the elite women’s race, Evie Richards will be hoping to step up after she won the U23 titles in 2016 and 2019.

Beth Crumpton will also compete in the women’s race after taking second in the National Championships this season.

After her stunning debut in the Nationals, Hattie Harnden will race the U23 race alongside Anna Kay who has been outstanding on continent over the last few months.

British Cycling’s cyclocross coordinator, Matt Ellis, said: “On the elite side, we’ve seen Pidcock really get to grips with racing against the world’s best men this season and he’s very much looking to peak at these world championships, which I am confident he is capable of. It’s also great to see Evie back racing for us, she’s been incorporating a lot of cyclo-cross training into her mountain bike programme as these world championships are a big target for her.

“In the under-23 categories, we’ve seen some strong performances at international level this year and in particular I’ve seen Anna Kay really step up and grow in confidence.

“British Cycling has a history of success at world championships, and every year I see this legacy motivating the team on race day. I think we have some real potential again this year, and I look forward to seeing what the team can achieve.”

Great Britain Cycling team for UCI Cyclocross World Championships

Elite men

Tom Pidcock

Elite women

Beth Crumpton

Evie Richards

Under-23 men

Cameron Mason

Thomas Mein

Ben Tulett

Ben Turner

Under-23 women

Hattie Harnden

Anna Kay

Junior men

Corran Carrick-Anderson

Ben Chilton

Joe Kiely

Rory McGuire

Oli Stockwell

Junior Women

Millie Couzens

Anna Flynn

Josie Nelson

Maddie Wadsworth