Tom Pidcock ‘hit a pole twice and fell over once’ but still defends National Cyclocross Championship jersey

Tom Pidcock may have suffered a rough opening lap in the national cyclocross champions, hitting a pole twice and crashing once, but that didn’t stop him defending his title.

The 21-year-old rode to another emphatic British CX Championship victory in Shrewsbury on Sunday, taking more than a minute out of his nearest rival, Ben Tullett.

This year’s elite men’s national championships was dominated by the younger riders, as no racer older than 21 finished in the top-eight.

Speaking after his second consecutive victory in the Nationals, Trinity Racing rider Pidcock said: “I was feeling pretty strong, going full gas and seeing where my level was at. The first lap was a bit rubbish to be fair – I hit a pole twice and fell over once, and Thomas (Mein) went into the back of me twice.

“I just wanted to go full gas so I was rushing in the first lap and probably not composed enough, but once I got the gap I was finding the lines.”

Pidcock pulled away on the opening lap and disappeared from the front of the race, as his peerless skills resulted in only 15 riders finishing on the front lap after the rest of the 68-strong field were pulled out to make way for the leader.

Second place went to the reining junior world champion Ben Tullett (Alpecin-Fenix), with Pidcock’s team-mate Cameron Mason taking bronze.

The elite and under-23 titles were combined the Nationals, which means Tulett has been crowned U23 champion.

Next up for the Yorkshire-born sensation is the CX World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland on February 2, where he will fight for the elite men’s jersey having already taken the junior and under-23 titles in the past.

This season, Pidcock has been breaking into the elite ranks having won all the major titles in the development levels.

Victory has so far eluded him on the continent, but he has claimed eight podium spots and took fourth in the Namur round of the World Cup.

Elite men’s British National Cyclocross Championships 2020 results

1. Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing), in 59-59

2. Ben Tulett (Alpecin-Fenix), at 1-04

3. Cameron Mason (Trinity-Racing), at 1-15