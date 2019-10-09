Tom Pidcock relaunches cyclocross team under new name

Tom Pidcock will lead a relaunched cyclocross racing team under a new name for the 2019/2020 season.

British multi-discipline star Pidcock will return to the CX calendar this weekend in the Telenet Superprestige race in Gieten, Netherlands.

Pidcock had raced off-road under the TP Racing banner during its debut in 2018, with the team now rebranded as Trinity Racing for the new season as Pidcock steps up from under-23 to elite level.

The 20-year-old said: “Winning the U23s [World Championships] last year was a huge goal of mine and the team, so to deliver that in our debut season was huge.

“There is a great environment amongst all the staff and we are supported by top class equipment partners.

“I really enjoy the input and flexibility that I get with this team and I cannot wait to begin racing in the new Trinity Racing colours.”

Trinity Racing will continue to ride Specialized bikes and be supplied with MAAP clothing.

Pidcock will be joined by Cameron Mason and Abby-Mae Parkinson on the team, which is owned by sports management company Trinity.

Mountain bike and cyclocross racer Mason, 19, from Scotland, will ride in the U23 ranks while Parkinson, 22, will return to cross after focusing on road in recent seasons.

Trinity Sports Management director Andrew McQuaid said: “The team will once again be centred around development of its riders, nurturing the right environment for them to enjoy their racing as they progress through the sport.

“We saw the success of this environment last year in Tom’s very impressive results and hope to continue on that track.

“We are also delighted to welcome two other young British riders in Cameron and Abby-Mae, and look forward to watching their progression throughout the season.”