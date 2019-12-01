Tom Pidcock sells old kit to plant 250 trees as part of carbon offsetting plan

Tom Pidcock has funded the planting of 250 trees through the sale of his old kit as the British rider looks to offset the large carbon footprint that professional bike racing necessitates.

While Pidcock undergoes a block of training in Girona his mum and girlfriend will undertake the planting at the Cyclopark in Gravesend, with Pidcock’s coach reportedly having banned him from helping out to avoid risking injury or focusing on anything other than training.

“Tom’s very conscious that he has a big carbon footprint with the flying that is necessary for his job,” mum Sonja Pidcock told Cycling Weekly. “So he already offsets his carbon but wanted to do something extra considering the current climate crisis.

“Also he wanted to make good use of his previous season’s kit so it was an ideal way to raise money to plant trees and do two good deeds in one.”

Sonja Pidcock is encouraging members of the cycling community to pitch in and lend a hand with the planting if they are able to. Both Sonja and Tom’s girlfriend Beth will be at the Cyclopark in Gravesend on Wednesday October 4 from 11am-4pm.

The plan extends past just one day, though, with future plans for fundraising and planting already in progress, especially concerning the new cycle circuit due to be built in Bradford.

For anyone local to Gravesend and willing to lend a hand, sturdy footwear is advised and any questions should be directed to sharper50@hotmail.co.uk.

Pidcock underwent dental surgery last week after his high-speed crash at the Tour de l’Avenir earlier this year saw the 20-year-old suffer injuries to his face and lose some teeth.

The Brit has raced a full-on schedule since the summer and intended to have his teeth fixed after the CX season but signs of inflammation meant the procedure had to be bought forward to Monday (November 25).

Pidcock has yet to announce his road team for 2020 after Wiggins-Le Col shut up shop following the Tour of Britain, but has confirmed he will not be joining the WorldTour.

Next year he intends to race the Cape Epic mountain bike event, some spring road races and mountain bike World Cups, as well as the Tour de Yorkshire and Baby Giro.