Total Direct Energie unveil kit for 2020

Total Direct Energie are the latest team to unveil their kit colours for the 2020 season.

The French Professional Continental outfit say their new design aims to draw the eye even more than the bright colours of their 2019 kit.

Total Direct Energie, which is now home to Classics star Niki Terpstra, have ambitions to step up to WorldTour level, but missed out as the UCI expand’s cycling’s Premier League next year.

Announcing the new kit, designed by Italian brand Nalini, the team said: “Our jersey is one that unites riders with their supporters. It conveys the values and spirit of our team. Our priority for this new season is to increase the visibility of our riders in the peloton.

“Thanks to the meticulous work of our Italian equipment manufacturer, it is now done.

“The warmer colours associated with this new kit will allows enthusiasts to find the riders more easily and quickly during the race.”

While the team are sticking with the navy, blue and red colours of 2019, the designers have opted for full red sleeves to draw the eye, further departing from the black and yellow strip of Direct Energie up until the 2019 season.

Gas and oil giant Total bought out utility provider Direct Energie last summer in a €1.4billion (£1.1billion) deal, leading to a change of the team’s title sponsor ahead of this season’s Paris-Roubaix.

Total Direct Energie have been in the fight for WorldTour status in the last year to guarantee their inclusion in the biggest races, but they missed out on promotion as French rivals Cofidis were given the additional place for 2020.

The Total squad did accumulate enough points to top the Pro Continental rankings however, and will secure wildcard entry to all WorldTour events next year.

Team boss Jean-René Bernaudeau was critical of the new wildcard system, saying riders have to sacrifice their racing style in order to score points.

Earlier this month, Trek-Segafredo unveiled their new kit for 2020.

Italian brand Santini is providing the colours once again for the US WorldTour team, with no major shake up in the design but a new focus on sustainability next year.