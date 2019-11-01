Trek-Segafredo unveil eco-friendly recycled Santini kit for 2020

Trek-Segafredo have unveiled their new eco-friendly and recycled kits for the 2020 season.

Italian brand Santini is providing the colours once again for the US WorldTour team, with no major shake up in the design but a new focus on sustainability next year.

The women’s team kit, which was unveiled by Lizzie Deignan at the 2019 Rouleur Classic event in central London on Thursday night (October 31) is largely unchanged while the men’s team kit is very similar but with the minor change of navy sleeves.

But the new kit does feature some interesting changes in the material, as Santini have opted for two sustainable fabrics – one made using yarn recycled materials discarded in the environment, the other made from recycled fibres and yarns without using any polluting chemicals in order to reduce the consumption of natural resources and use of non-renewable power.

Deignan, winner of the 2019 Women’s Tour said: “I think the team kit is excellent again for 2020. I like the fact that they haven’t changed it too much because I think our 2019 kit was striking and popular.

“We’ve had a really positive year and it’ll be great to have a continuation of that.”

Santini and Trek-Segafredo also announced a new three-year partnership, after first joining forces in 2018.

Giulio Ciccone, stage winner at the 2019 Giro d’Italia and yellow jersey holder at the Tour de France, said: “I am really happy with the new kit and the first impression I had was super positive.

“We have reached a top-level quality in terms of materials. The Impact area is now bigger in the shorts and that will provide better protection during races and this is something a rider really appreciates.”

The kit is made from ecofabric RECY by Corno, made from used materials and Native-Ecoknit by Sitip, made from recycle fibres.

For the men, the 2020 kit is mostly unchanged – a white jersey with the red logo panel across the chest, only with the addition of navy sleeves matching the navy bib-shorts.

The women’s kit is basically identical to 2019 – a navy jersey with white sleeves, with a unique striped design across the stomach and navy shorts.