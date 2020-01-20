Tour Down Under 2020 odds: Here are the favourites to take the overall victory

The first WorldTour race of the year often provides some exciting racing, with fans also desperate for some peloton action after a barren few months.

2020’s edition is set to deliver once more, with the final stage featuring the iconic double ascent of Willunga Hill. A number of Australians will be vying for victory on home roads but which is the most likely to win? We’ve consulted the true Nostradamus of our modern world, the bookmakers, to find out.

Richie Porte is the favourite to win a second Tour Down Under title, having secured the overall victory in 2017. More importantly the Tasmanian has won on Willunga Hill every year since 2014. With the two decisive ascents of the climb taking place on the final stage six, the Trek-Segafredo rider could take the leader’s jersey at the very last opportunity. He’s the race favourite at 5/2.

Reigning champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) is the second favourite at 4/1. The South African has won the overall classification for the previous two years, and in 2019 followed up his victory with a career high-point in July, winning stage nine of the Tour de France.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is the third favourite, valued at 11/2. After a disappointing Giro d’Italia the Brit went on to win two stages of the Tour de France. This will be the 27-year-old’s first participation in the Australian stage race.

Rohan Dennis’ transfer to Ineos adds further strength to the British squad after the signing of Richard Carapaz from Movistar. The Australian is likely to support the Ecuadorian at the Giro d’Italia, but in Australia Dennis has been given free rein to aim for the overall victory.

Last year he finished 26 seconds down on Impey, and is 14/1 to take the top prize for himself this year.

Diego Ulissi has won stage races previously, the Tour of Turkey in 2017 and the Tour of Slovenia in 2019, and is 18/1 to add an Australian stage race victory to his palmarès.

Pavel Sivakov’s overall victories at the Tour of Poland and Tour of the Alps last year mean he is Ineos’ second favourite to finish in the leader’s jersey at 19/1. Kiwi George Bennett is next at 20/1, having stated his season aim is the Tokyo Olympic road race.

Romain Bardet is looking to reignite his career by skipping the Tour de France this year and will instead focus on the Giro d’Italia. The Frenchman is 20/1 to get his season off to a start with a win.

Rounding out the top 10 are two Aussies. Mitchelton-Scott’s Lucas Hamilton is 23/1 to win on home soil while Bora-Hansgrohe’s Jay McCarthy is 29/1.

Tour Down Under 2020: Overall winner odds

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo – 5/2

Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott – 4/1

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott – 11/2

Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos – 14/1

Diego Ulissi (Italy) UAE Team Emirates – 18/1

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos – 19/1

George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma – 20/1

Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale – 20/1

Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott – 23/1

Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe – 29/1

All odds correct at time of publication