Tour of California 2019 live TV guide

Live pictures from the 2019 Amgen Tour of California over May 12-18 will be broadcast on Eurosport and via the Amgen Tour of California Tour Tracker app.

The women’s race takes place from May 16-18 and you can catch up via the Tracker app.

Eurosport will broadcast the final two hours of each stage live, starting at 22.00 BST each night and finishing at the end of the stage around midnight. This moves to 20.00 for the final stage, on Saturday May 18.

There will be replays throughout the day (and night), mostly on Eurosport 2.

Meanwhile the Tour Tracker app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, will allow users to watch live coverage of the final two hours of the men’s race alongside live GPS and race profiles, and nightly highlights of the Amgen women’s race.

Tour of California 2019: Official tracker

The Amgen Tour of California 2019 Tracker is an online facility that shows a live video stream alongside text updates and a rolling stage profile.

Tour of California 2019: Eurosport Live schedule

Stage one – Sunday May 12

00:00-02.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage two – Monday May 13

22.00-00.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage three – Tuesday May 14

22.00-00.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage four – Wednesday May 15

22.00-00.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage five – Thursday May 16

22.00-00.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage six – Friday May 17

22.00-00.00, Live, Eurosport 1

Stage seven – Saturday May 18

20.00-21.00, Live, Eurosport 1