Dani Martínez rides to victory on brutal Tour de France stage 13 as Roglič extends overall lead

Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) beat Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) to victory on the brutal stage 13 of the Tour de France 2020, after both had been in the day’s main breakaway.

The two made it to the final kilometre together after catching lone leader and Kämna’s team-mate Max Schachmann. Once Schachmann had dropped off, the remaining duo couldn’t lose each other on the final steep slopes of the summit finish, with Kämna the first to launch his sprint to the line with 150m to go. He couldn’t hold off the chase of Martínez though, who was able to come past and hold his sprint to the line to take victory, with Kämna coming in four seconds behind.

Six minutes back on the road, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead after going clear of the other GC contenders with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in tow. The pair crossed the line together on the same time, with Egan Bernal (Ineos) finishing behind losing 38 seconds to the yellow jersey.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 13: Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal (191.5km)

1. Dani Martínez (Col) EF Pro Cycling, in 5-01-47

2. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 4 seconds

3. Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 51 seconds

4. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 1-33

5. Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, at 1-42

6. Nicola Edet (Fra) Cofidis, at 1-53

7. Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team, at 2-35

8. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 2-43

9. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 3-18

10. David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, at 3-52

Others

12. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 6-05

13. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

14. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 6-21

15. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at same time

16. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 6-21

18. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 6-29

19. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at same time

20. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 6-45

21. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at same time

22. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 6-57

27. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 8-35

29. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 8-51

General classification after stage 13

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 56-34-35

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 44s

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 59s

4. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 1-10

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at 1-12

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-31

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-42

8. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-55

9. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 2-06

10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 2-54