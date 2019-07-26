‘Difficult weather’ forces Tour de France to shorten stage 20 to just 59km

The Tour de France have decided to shorten stage 20 from the originally planned 130km to just 59km, due to “difficult weather conditions” including the threat of landslides along the planned route.

Only the HC ascent of Val Thorens will remain in terms of jersey classification points, with King of the Mountains points available at the top of the summit finish.

The peloton will still set off from Albertville but then take a quicker route towards Val Thorens, completing the final 36km of the stage as planned.

The first category climb to Cormet de Roselend and the second category Côte de Longefoy will both be removed from the parcours, meaning Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) will only have to defend his slender 12 point lead in the polka dot jersey against Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) up the final climb of this year’s race.

The full statement released by the Tour de France reads: “Due to the difficult weather conditions expected tomorrow and landslide warnings, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified.

“After setting off from Albertville, the stage will go on the N90 road to head directly to Moutiers and then go on to the initial end of stage at the N90 – D915 roundabout, 36kms from the finish. The start will be given in Albertville at 14.30 for a total distance of 59km.

“All the intial sporting points will be withdrawn except the KOM standings at the finish in Val Thorens.”

Egan Bernal (Ineos) holds a 48 second lead over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) going into the final day of mountains, after the young Colombian stole a march up the Col de l’Iseran on stage 19, with the race then being called off on the descent and riders being given their time at the summit. Bernal had taken over two minutes out of the Frenchman after going on the offensive.