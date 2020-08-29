Here’s all the riders that have been fined in the Tour de France 2020

Riders in the Tour de France face enormous pressure.

Whether it’s the dangers they face out on the road, the demands of their sponsors during the biggest bike race in the world, or the stress of fighting for victory in front of millions on the roadside and on TV, bike racing is a tough life.

But another pressure the riders face is the scrutiny from race commissaires, who keep a close eye on the action for anyone breaking the rules.

Last year, Deceuninck – Quick-Step racked up the most fines with 4,300 Swiss Francs (£3,500) being charged to the team with Team Ineos and Astana the next most fined teams with 2,500 CHF each.

After the finish of each stage, the Tour de France’s referees hand out sanctions and fines for riders committing any number of infractions, which can range from littering to urinating in public, or dangerous sprinting in the final.

This year we’ll be tracking all the fines handed out to riders in the 2020 Tour de France.

Check below for any fines handed out during stage one:

Stage one

No fines yet