Julian Alaphilippe takes magnificent solo victory and yellow jersey on stage three of the Tour de France 2019

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) stormed to a magnificent victory on stage three of the Tour de France 2019 to claim the yellow jersey.

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) finished second, leading the bunch over the line 26 seconds behind the Frenchman, with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) closing out the top five.

Alaphilippe had attacked with 16km to go up the Côte de Mutigny, catching Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) who was the last to be caught from the day’s break, as they crested the summit and taking the bonus seconds on offer.

Picking up a tailwind, Alaphilippe pushed on, eyeing up the yellow jersey as the current wearer Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) faded towards the end of the race and finished minutes behind.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) lost five seconds after being on the wrong side of a countable gap in the peloton across the finish line. Interestingly, his team-mate Egan Bernal was on the right side of that split.

