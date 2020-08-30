Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow jersey with Tour de France 2020 stage two victory

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took the yellow jersey of the Tour de France 2020 after winning stage two ahead of Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) in Nice.

Alaphilippe had attacked on the final climb of the stage with just over 13km to go, taking Hirschi with him, before they were joined by Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The trio were narrowly able to hold off the chasing peloton with Alaphilippe launching his sprint with 200m to go. Hirschi came quickly from behind but was unable to catch the Frenchman before the line.

Yates rolled in just behind in third, narrowly ahead of the peloton which was led by Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) who took fourth and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling), who took fifth.

Alaphilippe, who wore yellow for 14 stages in last year’s Tour, now leads the race by four seconds ahead of Yates thanks to time bonuses on the line, with Hirschi at seven seconds in third.

More to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage two: Nice Haut Pays to Nice (186km)

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, in 4-55-27

2. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Team Sunweb, at same time

3. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1s

4. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team, at 2s

5. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana

8. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

9. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, all at same time

10. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling

General classification after stage two

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, in 8-41-35

2. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 4s

3. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Team Sunweb, at 7s

4. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 17s

5. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

6. Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott

7. Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

8. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

10. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time