LIVE: Tour de France 2018 stage 17 – short & brutal mountain stage through the Pyrenees

The 2018 Tour de France heads into one of it’s most decisive days on Wednesday with a short and brutal summit finish stage in the Pyrenees. The riders will begin the stage from Bagnères-de-Luchon in a new grid-style start, and will face 65km with three huge climbs including the highest point of the race at the finish on the Col de Portet. Can Geraint Thomas defend his yellow jersey with only four days until Paris? Follow our live updates of all the action on stage 17.