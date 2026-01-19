'The Tour de France coming to Cardiff is bonkers... I can't get my head around it' – Geraint Thomas on the 2027 Grand Départ

Geraint Thomas has described the Tour de France visiting Cardiff as "bonkers" after the Welsh capital was revealed to be part of the route of the 2027 race.

The former Tour winner, now director of racing at Ineos Grenadiers, is an ambassador for the Grand Départ next year, which will see the French Grand Tour visit Wales for the first time.

Three stages of the men's race will cross Scotland, England and Wales, before the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has three stages in England weeks later.

Speaking on his podcast, Watts Occurring, Thomas said: "The Tour coming to the UK again for a start is amazing, but to come to Cardiff. That’s bonkers. That’s where we grew up, on those roads, dreaming one day of being on the Tour one day in a foreign land. France, all warm and sunny, and the crowds, and all these people on the climbs watching. A world away, a different planet.

"Fast forward 25 years, and it’s going up those same roads. I just can’t get my head around it."

Thomas, who retired in 2025 after a 19-year career, said he didn't consider riding on to make the Cardiff stage.

"We got a bit of a heads up a bit earlier, when we knew it was in the pipeline," he explained. "Even when I was still racing I was like ‘that would be so good to do’ but it was just so far away, there was no chance I’m hanging on until that.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I was at the press conference for it, as an ambassador for it. I was there with the First Minister and [Christian] Prudhomme, and that was a bit strange as well. I’ve definitely crossed over to the other side now, I’m no longer an athlete any more."

The Grand Départ would be more special on Ineos Grenadiers, Thomas argued, name-checking recent arrival Oscar Onley, with the race set to start in Scotland, and Welshman Josh Tarling.

"For me with Ineos, obviously it’s a British team," he said. "It’s massive for the team. When it started in Yorkshire, just being British, being in Sky, that was huge as well. As long as people don’t feel overawed by it, I think it’s just something you’ve got to enjoy and laugh.

"Beforehand it’s great as well, it’s ramped up, whenever the Tour leaves France. It’s always extra special. When it was Copenhagen, that was mental."

Thomas's co-host, former teammate Luke Rowe, said it would be a "really tough stage". There will be eight categorised climbs on the Sunday, including six in the final 80km through the Bannau Brycheiniog, adding up to over 3,000m of climbing.

"There could be a bit of wind, it could split up a bit," he said. "I think it’s going to be a reduced bunch sprint. It’s the same finish as the Tour of Britain last year but a harder stage." Thomas, meanwhile, said it had a "[Milan-] San Remo feel to it".

Rowe added: "The Welsh are quite good at just embracing anything and they’re a proud sporting nation, they punch above their weight. I think they’ll go out and support it."

According to Thomas, it's going to be "insane" up the climbs on stage three. He recalled that when the Tour came to London in 2007, he couldn't "stop for a pee, because it was just people lined for 200km".

As for who the route suits, Rowe suggested a Welshman: "Top of my mind is Stevie Williams, if he gets himself back to full fitness... Why couldn’t Stevie Willaims win on his day?"