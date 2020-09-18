Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss tease new mystery Specialized bike

After the highly anticipated launch of the Specialized Tarmac SL7 in July, it looks like there could be another new model on the way.

Tour de France riders Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss have teased a picture of a new mystery Specialized bike on social media, which looks to be a disc endurance set-up.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Oss shared pictures of himself with the as-yet unnamed frame, complete with disc brakes, a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Roval wheels.

Oss said on Instagram: “Man the Tour de France is good, but I can’t wait to break the rules a bit and just ride only my new machine after all the racing is done.

“I love that Specialized is all about the ride! (Also Peter, please don’t touch).”

Former world champion Sagan then shared his team-mate’s post to his own Instagram feed.

With traditional seatstays and a more upright position, the new matt-black machine looks like it could be an endurance-focused alternative after the release of the aero-optimised Tarmac SL7, which aimed to combine the climbing pedigree of the Tarmac with the aerodynamic advantage of the Venge frame.

A lot of the justification for the new, aero Tarmac SL7 comes from feedback from the pro ranks. They wanted the Tarmac to be stiffer, more stable and aero like the Venge, but to maintain the lively feel and climbing prowess of the Tarmac.

The brand has developed the seat tube, seatstays, head tube, and fork blades on the SL7. Add on the Aerofly II bars seen on the Venge and Roval Rapide CLX wheels – and the bike is a reported 45 seconds faster over 40 kilometers at 50kph versus the old Tarmac SL6.

The SL7 is currently in action at the Tour de France, with both Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe (including Oss and Sagan) riding the new release.

But it looks like we could be seeing a new bike ideal for long days in the saddle coming from Specialized after the Tour finishes on Sunday.