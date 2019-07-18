Simon Yates sprints to first Tour de France win on stage 12

Simon Yates won his first ever Tour de France stage victory with a well-timed sprint on stage 12 from Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Going into the final 90-degree bend with 300m to go alongside Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Pello Bilbao (Astana), Yates hit the front and opened up his sprint, holding strong to the line with neither rider able to pass him. Bilbao finished second with Mühlberger third.

Yates, Bilbao and Mühlberger had broken away toward the top of the second and final first category climb of the day, to Hourquette d’Ancizan, as the large breakaway group whittled itself down after a series of attacks.

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) abandoned the race with 80km to go, climbing off at the feed zone and heading back to the team bus, with his team apparently none the wiser at the Australian’s decision to quit.

The peloton rolled in nearly ten minutes later, as the GC remained unchanged as the main contenders decided to save their legs for stage 13’s time trial as well as the mountains to come.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage 12: Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre (209.5km)

1. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, in 4-57-53

2. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana

3. Gregor Mühlbeger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, both at same time

4. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 1-28

5. Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

7. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

8. Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

9. Simon Clark (Aus) EF Education First

10. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time

General classification after stage 12

General classification after stage twelve

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 52-26-09

2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, at 1-12

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at 1-16

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-27

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-45

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1-46

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-47

8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 2-04

9. Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-09

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-33