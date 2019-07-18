Rohan Dennis abandons the Tour de France and no one is sure why

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) has abandoned the Tour de France 2019 during stage 12 from Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

The world time trial champion climbed off with 80km left to race, before the two category one climbs of the day, the Peyresourde and Horquette d’Ancizan, and before tomorrow’s sole individual time trial of this year’s race, where the Australian was one of the favourites to take the stage victory.

There had been rumours that an illness has been affecting a number of the Bahrain-Merida squad, including Vincenzo Nibali, but the reason for Dennis’ withdrawal has not yet been confirmed by his team.

In fact, when the two Bahrain-Merida sports directors were asked why Dennis had abandoned, neither of them had an explanation, with French television reporting that before climbing off the Australian had been arguing with his team car.

Bahrain-Merida released a statement with 60km left to race, saying they will not be commenting until they have established what happened to their rider.

Bahrain-Merida have already had a relatively successful 2019 Tour campaign, with Dylan Teuns taking the stage six victory on La Planche des Belles Filles.

The team do not have a GC contender, with Nibali saying he will target stages, and Dennis’ abandonment will dent the Bahraini team’s chances of doubling their stage victory haul.

Update (14.45):

With 40km remaining of the stage, a picture of Dennis’ bike parked up against the side of the team bus emerged, with a team member apparently saying “he seems ok”.

We will bring you developments on this story when we get them…