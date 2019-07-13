Which team has won the most prize money so far at the Tour de France 2019?

A total of €2,291,700 of prize money is on offer at the Tour de France 2019, with the largest amount available to the rider who steps up to the podium wearing the yellow jersey on the Champs-Élysées.

Traditionally, the overall race winner who picks up the €500,000 prize hands it over to his team-mates as a thank you for their hard work towards his victory over three weeks of racing in France.

But what about the remaining €1,791,700? How is that dished out?

Obviously the other riders who finish high up on GC receive a fair chunk, with €200,000 and €100,000 going to second and third place respectively, but riders can pick up small monetary rewards on each of the 21 stages.

For instance, each stage winner picks up €11,000, each intermediate sprint victor €1,500 and each combativity prize winner €2,000.

The full prize money rules and regulations can be found here, but for those curious as to which teams have picked up the most money so far, the numbers have been crunched and a league table has been created.

Of course, teams will care much more about their standings in the overall classification but a decent bonus at the end of the Tour won’t do any harm to team morale.

Jumbo-Visma currently top the table at the end of stage seven, with €53,260 after winning three of the seven stages so far. Mike Teunissen took the opening stage and yellow jersey, with the Dutch team dominating the following day’s time trial and Dylan Groenewegen winning the bunch sprint on stage seven.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step are second, having earned €36,170 so far this Tour, with Julian Alaphilippe dancing away to victory on three to take the yellow jersey off Teunissen and Elia Viviani taking his first ever Tour de France stage victory on stage four.

Bora-Hansgrohe are third, with €28,170, after Peter Sagan sprinted to victory on stage five and the Slovakian consistently picking up prize money for his already lengthy tenure in the green jersey.

Team Ineos are currently ninth in the earnings table, having only picked up €8,380 of prize money, while further towards the bottom Movistar are second bottom with €1,330 and Ag2r La Mondiale last with only €970.

Here is the full earnings table as of the end of stage seven of the Tour de France 2019.

Tour de France 2019 team earnings (as of the end of stage seven)

1. Jumbo-Visma: €53,260

2. Deceuninck – Quick-Step: €36,170

3. Bora-Hansgrohe: €28,170

4. Lotto-Soudal: €26,080

5. Trek-Segafredo: €25,330

6. Bahrain-Merida: €23,650

7. Wanty-Gobert: €14,630

8. Team Sunweb: €10,010

9. Team Ineos: €8,380

10. CCC: €8,200

11. UAE Team Emirates: €7,010

12. Cofidis: €6,620

13. Mitchelton-Scott: €5,830

14. Katusha-Alepcin: €4,140

15. EF Education First: €3,990

16. Dimension Data: €3,770

17.Total Direct Energie: €2,240

18. Groupama-FDJ: €2,100

19. Astana: €1,890

20.Arkéa-Samsic: €1,440

21. Movistar: €1,330

22. Ag2r La Mondiale: €970

(Figures correct as of the end of stage seven)