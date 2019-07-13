Watch: Geraint Thomas caught in crash that snapped bike on stage eight of the Tour de France 2019

Geraint Thomas was caught up in a crash with his Ineos team-mates in the closing kilometres of stage eight of the Tour de France 2019.

Television pictures showed a number of Ineos riders coming round a corner when one of them lost their wheel and sent the group crashing to the floor.

Geraint Thomas, accompanied by a number of team-mates, immediately began chasing down the peloton, with one Ineos rider left standing by the side of the road alongside a bike snapped in two.

Wout Poels dug deep to bring Thomas as close as he could to the back of the peloton, with the Welshman having to do his own work as he took a few minutes to get back onto the bunch.

Egan Bernal was not caught up in the crash, and stayed in the front group to protect Ineos’ overall classification ambitions.